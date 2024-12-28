Those who have missed Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light in the theatres can watch the movie now. The much-acclaimed movie is set to release on OTT in India.

Kapadia's much-talked-about movie has been dominating the headlines since its win at the Cannes Film Festival.

All We Imagine As Light OTT release

After a theatrical release, Kapadia's film will be released on Disney+Hotstar in January 2025.

On Friday, the OTT giant shared the excitement with the fans. Taking to their official X handle, they wrote, ''The caption read, "Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 & with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia’s masterpiece - All We Imagine As Light will stream on #DisneyPlusHotstar on Jan 3. A Movie that you can’t miss (sic)."

Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 & with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia’s masterpiece – All We Imagine As Light will stream on #DisneyPlusHotstar on Jan 3. A Movie that you can’t miss!#AllWeImagineAsLight pic.twitter.com/jaJWNaU2IW — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) December 27, 2024

The Malayalam language drama stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon in the lead roles.

Sharing her views on the movie's OTT release, Payal said,''Excited about the OTT release, Payal in a press note said, "I am thrilled at the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience."

The movie will be released on Jan 3, a few days before the Golden Globes ceremony on Jan 5. For the unversed, the movie has bagged two nominations at the prestigious awards: Best Non-English Language Motion Picture and Best Director (Motion Picture).

With the nomination, Kapadia made history, becoming the first Indian director to receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director (Motion Picture).

More about All We Imagine As Light

The Malayalam-language drama tells the story of three ladies, who are living in Mumbai. Prabha (Kani Kusruti), a nurse, receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Then, there is Anu (Divya Prabhu), who is struggling to find a private spot in the city to spend some private time with her boyfriend. Prabha’s best friend Parvati (Chhaya Kadam) is a widow who is in a fight with a builder who wants to demolish her chawl (slum house).

Earlier this year, the movie made history, becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. The 2024 drama film has also been nominated for prestigious awards like Critics Choice Awards.

The movie has also won the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at Gotham Awards, and Best International Film Award at the New York Film.