New Delhi, India

Barack Obama's list of his most loved films of 2024 is out and it includes Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light.

Kapadia's film is one of the most acclaimed movies of this year. Since the movie's win at the Cannes Film Festival, it has been dominating the headlines with its winning streak at several prestigious awards.

Kapadia's film has earned a spot in former US President Obama's annual list of favourite movies.

Taking to his X handle, Obama shared his list of favourite films, and the first spot was Kapadia's movie.

Apart from All We Imagine as Light, the other nine movies that Obama loved this year and is recommending his followers to watch are: Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, Didi, Sugarcane, A Complete Unknown.

Apart from movies, Obama has also shared a list of his favourite music and books.

Check the post:

Here are my favorite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist – and let me know if there’s a song or artist I should make sure to listen to. pic.twitter.com/MK51Z77uEb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 21, 2024

The post comes as a part of Obama's annual tradition of sharing the list of the things that he has enjoyed the most the whole year.

He has been sharing the list of his favourite movies, shows and books since the time he was the president of the United States.

Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year. pic.twitter.com/UtdKmsNUE8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 20, 2024

More About All We Imagine As Light

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is a Malayalam-language drama that tells the story of three ladies, who are living together in Mumbai as they fight their own challenges, desire and troubles.

Starring Kani Kasruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the movie revolves around Prabha (Kani Kusruti), a Mumbai nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Then, there is Anu (Divya Prabhu), who is struggling to find a private spot in the city to spend some private time with her boyfriend. Prabha’s best friend Parvati (Chhaya Kadam) is a widow who is in a fight with a builder who wants to demolish her chawl (slum house).

Earlier this year, the movie made history, becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes 2024.

The movie has also been nominated for prestigious awards like Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

It has bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes 2025: Best Non-English Language Motion Picture and Best Director (Motion Picture).

The movie has also won the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at Gotham Awards, and Best International Film Award at the New York Film.