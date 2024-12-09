Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light: All The Big Achievements So Far

Pic credit: Google

Director Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light has bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes 2025. Here’s a look at all the milestones achieved by the film so far:

Cannes

The female-centric film won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival

Golden Globe

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the movie has bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes 2025

Payal Kapadia Scripts History

Payal Kapadia has made history as she became the first Indian woman to get a nomination in the Best Director category.

New York Film Critics Circle Awards

The movie has also won the Best International Feature award at the New York Film Critics Circle

Gotham Awards 2024

The highly acclaimed movie has also won the Best International Feature trophy at the 2024 Gotham Awards.