Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light: All The Big Achievements So Far
The female-centric film won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival
Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the movie has bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes 2025
Payal Kapadia has made history as she became the first Indian woman to get a nomination in the Best Director category.
The movie has also won the Best International Feature award at the New York Film Critics Circle
The highly acclaimed movie has also won the Best International Feature trophy at the 2024 Gotham Awards.
