New Delhi, India

After receiving critical acclaim at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and making it to the prestigious shortlist as United Kingdom’s official submission for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, Sandhya Suri’s Santosh is all set to enthral Indian audiences this January.

Praised for its gripping narrative, outstanding performances, and raw exploration of justice, gender dynamics, and social inequities in rural India, Santosh promises to be a landmark in modern cinema.

The film’s official synopsis sets the stage for a powerful story: “Ripped from her life of domesticity, Santosh, a young widow desperate to support herself, accepts an opportunity to inherit her late husband's job as a police officer in the rural badlands of India. Quickly taken under the wing of Sharma, a charismatic and commanding older female inspector, Santosh begins an investigation into a low-caste girl's brutal murder that plunges her into a gritty world of crime and corruption, forcing her to confront not only the brokenness of the system around her but her own place within it."

The cast delivers unforgettable performances, led by Shahana Goswami, who embodies Santosh’s resilience and determination as she confronts institutional corruption. Sunita Rajwar shines as Inspector Sharma, portraying a fiercely determined officer who battles the realities of systemic injustice with poise and grit.

Director Sandhya Suri’s nuanced storytelling has received universal acclaim, with critics hailing her ability to weave a compelling narrative that resonates deeply. Reflecting on the film’s achievements, lead actress Shahana shared on social media: “So happy for the team, especially our writer-director Sandhya Suri, for this little glory of recognition for our film Santosh! How incredible to be shortlisted from amongst 85 films. Thank you to everyone who loved it, supported it, and voted for us.”

Santosh has already won the hearts of international audiences and critics alike, the film is poised to spark meaningful conversations upon its release in India. Its exploration of social hierarchies, gender struggles, and the quest for justice ensures it is much more than a cinematic experience - it is a call for reflection and dialogue.

Witness Santosh on the big screen on the 10th of January at PVR INOX Pictures, and join the conversation about justice, resilience, and the enduring power of hope.