Yearender 2024: Bollywood Actors Who Made Their Hollywood Debut

From Dune to The Perfect Couple, what do these standout shows have in common? We’d say the desi flavour! Indian actors made stunning debut in Hollywood productions and here is our pick of most loved crossovers.
We had to wait and wait but it was all worth it when Tabu entered the frame in Dune: Prophecy series as Sister Francesca who is described in the show synopsis as a “strong, intelligent, and alluring” woman.
Ishaan did it again. He looked smart, sweet and dangerous in his Hollywood debut with Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple. Ishaan played the role of the groom's best man and a close family friend in a murder mystery.
Banita made a splashy debut in Bridgerton season 3 as Miss Malhotra. The actress brought charm and elegance to the period drama and we can’t wait to watch more of her in the next season of the hit show.
Sobhita Dhulipala's Hollywood debut with Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man was a welcome start. The film invited controversies as was expected and did not see a release in India but its said that Sobhita bagged the role after a gruelling audition process. She played the role of Sita.
