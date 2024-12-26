Best Hindi Films of 2024: From Amar Singh Chamkila to Kill

7 /8

I Want To Talk

Can any best film list this year be complete without the mention of Payal Kapadia's globally acclaimed All We Imagine As Light. Since the film is not completely in Hindi, it finds a mention only. But Kapadia's mastery over the craft of filmmaking is evident in every frame and it has Kani Kusruti and Chhaya Kadam delivering such impactful performances. The film talks of a part of Mumbai that is not discussed much in the movies, it also talks of sisterhood and female bonding- another unchartered territory in Hindi films. Shuchi Talati's coming-of-age Girls Will Be Girls is also a beautiful film and takes you back in time to your teenage years. Kanu Behl's Despatch works because of the powerful Manoj Bajpayee who always delivers- no matter what the part is.