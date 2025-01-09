A new fire erupted in Hollywood on Wednesday (Jan 8) as the wildfires in Los Angeles are growing out of control. At least five people have lost their lives and officials have warned the count may rise further.

Advertisment

Over 1,500 buildings have been destroyed and 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in America’s second-biggest city as wildfires are spreading rapidly, overwhelming the firefighters. Forecasters have said that damages could end up costing more than $50 billion.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said his crew members are struggling to contain the disasters as it scale and speed of the fires, fueled by hurricane-force winds, engulf California’s most sought for real-estate.

Also read | LA wildfires: Five dead as fires continue to burn with 'zero containment'

Advertisment

“We’re doing the very best we can. But no, we don’t have enough fire personnel in LA County between all the departments to handle this,” he Marrone.

Hollywood Hills fire

Amid the growing disaster of wildfires in Southern California’s Los Angeles, a new fire started in Hollywood Hills, a few hundred meters from the iconic Hollywood Boulevard. Evacuation has been ordered in several streets in the district as firefighters battle the blaze.

Advertisment

Also read | Los Angeles Wildfires: Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton and other celebs affected

“There is no time to delay,” Margaret Stewart of LAFD said. “We do not want people stuck. We want everyone safely exiting, get in your vehicles, grab your friend who doesn't have a car, and head south.”

The raging flames have engulfed several houses, forcing residents to flee their homes, including those of notable Hollywood stars including Paris Hilton, Ben Affleck, Billy Crystal and some others.

Biden cancels Italy trip

In the wake of wildfires that are wreaking havoc in Los Angeles, President Joe Biden has cancelled his upcoming trip to Italy to focus on federal aid for the situation.

Also read | In pics | Massive wildfire engulfs Los Angeles suburb

"After returning this evening from Los Angeles, where earlier today he had met with police, fire and emergency personnel ... President Biden made the decision to cancel his upcoming trip to Italy to remain focused on directing the full federal response in the days ahead," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden had scheduled his trip to Italy from Thursday (Jan 9) to Sunday (Jan 12), which was probably his last overseas trip as president.

Hydrants run out of water

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power chief executive Janisse Quinones urged people to save water as the hydrants in Pacific Palisades ran dry.

Also read | Trump blames California environmental policies for LA wildfires

President-elect Donald Trump wrongly blamed the state’s environmental policies for the shortage of water in Los Angeles. However, according to AFP, much of Los Angeles' water supply comes from the Colorado River, with agriculture being the primary consumer.

According to the Washington Post, there are six wildfires burning in Los Angeles: Palisades Fire (15,832 acres), Eaton Fire (10,600 acres), Hurst Fire (850 acres), Lidia Fire (80 acres), Woodley Fire (30 acres) and Sunset Fire (20 acres).

(With inputs from agencies)