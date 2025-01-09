United States President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 8), wrongly, blamed Governor Gavin Newscum and California's environmental policies for water shortages exasperating the wildfires in United States' Los Angeles.

Trump's false accusations

Trump claimed that California Governor Gavin Newscum “refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water,” to protect an “essentially worthless fish called a smelt”.

However, according to AFP, much of Los Angeles' water supply comes from the Colorado River, with agriculture being the primary consumer.

Trump, whose inauguration is less than two weeks away, said he was looking forward to January 20th.

“As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire. It is burning at levels that even surpass last night. This is not Government,” he said, adding, “I can’t wait till January 20th!”.

The president-elect also slammed his predecessor, incumbent President Joe Biden, and said, “No water in the fire hydrants, no money in FEMA. This is what Joe Biden is leaving me. Thanks Joe!”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who arrived in Los Angeles on Monday (Jan 6) to designate a new national monument, pledged unwavering support while visiting the disaster zone with Governor Gavin Newsom.

“We're prepared to do anything and everything as long as it takes to tame these fires and help reconstruct,” Biden said.

“It's going to be a hell of a long way. It's going to take time. But the federal government's here to stay,” he added.

LA wildfires: Death toll rises

In America's second-biggest city, over 1,000 buildings have been incinerated by three fires that have left firefighters overwhelmed by their speed and ferocity. The death toll from the devastating wildfires rampaging United States' Los Angeles has risen to five, said officials on Wednesday (Jan 8), warning that it may rise further. Already around 70,000 residents are under evacuation orders, as fire crews battle the wildfires while battling resource challenges, as hydrants in Pacific Palisades run dry.

(With inputs from agencies)