Two people have died and several suffered 'significant' injuries in the Los Angeles fire on Wednesday (Jan 8). LA County fire chief Anthony Marrone held a news conference and said the Eton fire has affected around 2,000 acres of land and is constantly growing with 0 per cent containment.

US President Joe Biden received a briefing on the fire overnight as he was travelling to LA and is reported to stop at the LA fire station.

Here are the top updates:

'Not enough firefighters'

Morrone said that LA county and all 24 departments are not prepared for such a widespread disaster caused by the fire, known as the Palisades fire, that erupted on Tuesday (Jan 7).

"There are not enough firefighters in all of LA county to address four separate fires of this magnitude," Morrone said, adding that his department was prepared for one or two brush fires but not for all four.

37,000 people under evacuation

As many as 37,000 people living in LA are under the mandatory evacuation order. Around 15,000 structures are at risk of burning.

The Los Angeles County sheriff, Robert Luna, said that authorities are "prioritising life over everything else".

'Conserve as much water as possible'

LA Department of Water and Power chief, Janisse Quinones, said that the water system of the area needs to be updated and urged residents of LA to conserve as much water as possible. She added that it's difficult to fight wildfires with an urban water system.

Tourist attractions closed in LA

President of the LA City Council, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, said that some of the prominent tourist attractions in LA have been closed.

He urged people to stay home and to leave the roads for emergency services.

100 schools closed

Several schools were reported closed amid the deteriorating air quality in the region due to the fire.

Around 100 schools have been closed in LA, which comprises 10 per cent of the total in the district.

(With inputs from agencies)