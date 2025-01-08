The outgoing president of the United States, Joe Biden, said he seeking to preemptively pardon former congressman Liz Cheney along with other political enemies of the incoming president Donald Trump. In a rare sit-down interview during his last days in the White House, Biden told USA Today that he may pardon Liz Cheney which would mark as one more important decision before leaving the office. He is also considering the name of Anthony Fauci in the pardon list.

Both Cheney and Fauci have been constantly threatened by Trump with an investigation and prosecution against them. Cheney allegedly helped lead efforts to impeach Trump in his first term in the White House and Fauci spearheaded a fight against Covid-19 when the Republican was in the White House.

Biden said that after he met Trump post-election in November, he told him not to go forward with threats to target those who have criticised him.

"I tried to make clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores," Biden told USA Today. He added that Trump did not ssay,"No, I'm going to do it".



"He didn't reinforce it. He just basically listened," Biden added.

The power of preemptive pardon

As per the US Constitution, the president possesses the power to “grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment”. But the power only applies to federal crimes and not state ones.

Trump's rare praise of Biden

Biden claimed that after his first meeting with the president-elect after the election, Trump praised his economic policies. However, in his election campaigns, Trump constantly criticised Biden's administration.

(With inputs from agencies)