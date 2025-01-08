US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (Jan 8) said that billionaire Elon Musk was speaking as a private citizen and he has 'right to express his views'.

Advertisment

"Private citizens in our country can say what they want," Blinken, who is set to step down once Joe Biden leaves office on 20 January, told reporters in Paris.

"He, like any American, has the right to express his views," US top diplomat added.

Blinken’s comments come amid growing criticism of Musk, particularly from European leaders, who allege that the owner of social media platform X is meddling in their political affairs. On Wednesday, France called on the European Commission to take a firm stance against what it sees as interference from Musk.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Thanks, but no thanks': EU nations strike cautious tone over Trump's Greenland plan

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said, "Either the European Commission applies with the greatest firmness the laws that we have given ourselves to protect our public space, or it does not do so and then it will have to agree to give back the capacity to do so to the EU member states."

Accusations of election interference

Advertisment

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week, accused Musk of directly influencing elections, including Germany’s upcoming snap polls in February. "Ten years ago, who could have imagined it if we had been told that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new international reactionary movement and intervene directly in elections, including in Germany," Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors.

Also read: France urges European Commission to take tough stance against Elon Musk’s interference, Spanish PM says Musk 'stirs up hatred'

Other European leaders have voiced similar concerns. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said, "I find it worrying that a man with considerable access to social networks and significant economic resources is so directly involved in the internal affairs of other countries."

'Don’t feed the troll'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Musk’s statements, including insults directed at him, calling Musk a “troll.” Speaking on Sunday (5 January), Scholz said he had no interest in engaging with Musk. "I don’t believe in courting Mr Musk’s favour. I’m happy to leave that to others. The rule is: don’t feed the troll." He also urged voters not to let social media owners influence Germany’s February elections.

Also read: After Germany, France accuses Elon Musk of 'direct intervention' in elections; Norway PM terms it 'worrying'

Musk's support for right-wing opposition

Musk has been vocal in supporting right-wing opposition parties in nations like the UK and Germany. Musk has openly endorsed Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party ahead of the elections. He penned an opinion piece in a German newspaper supporting AfD and plans to host a live discussion with Alice Weidel, the party’s chancellor candidate, on X.

Also read: He was handed script to read...: Trudeau's half brother says Canadian PM wasn't 'one calling plays' while in power

In the UK, Musk has also stirred controversy by backing calls for a general election, despite the last one being held only six months ago. He shared a post on X urging King Charles to dissolve the government, which read, "The King must step in. We can’t have Keir heading the country, while he was the one heading the Crown Prosecution Service [CPS] while all this was happening."

(With inputs from agencies)