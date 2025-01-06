French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (January 06) accused billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, of meddling in elections, including Germany’s upcoming snap polls.

"Ten years ago, who could have imagined it if we had been told that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new international reactionary movement and intervene directly in elections, including in Germany," Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors.

Macron’s comes after Musk’s recent posts about the German elections and his comments on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This is not the first time such accusations have been levelled against the X boss, on Monday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said he was concerned by billionaire Elon Musk's recent statements on the internal affairs of European nations.

"I find it worrying that a man with considerable access to social networks and significant economic resources is so directly involved in the internal affairs of other countries," said.

Earlier Germany said, "It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election."

Scholz responds to Musk’s comments



On Sudnay (January 05), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Musk’s recent statements, including insults aimed at him, referring to Musk as a “troll.” Speaking to the German magazine Stern, Scholz said, “Don’t feed the troll,” when questioned about Musk’s comments.

“You have to stay cool. As Social Democrats, we have long been used to the fact that there are rich media entrepreneurs who do not appreciate social democratic politics – and do not hide their opinions,” Scholz said.

The Chancellor added he had no interest in engaging with Musk, adding, “I don’t believe in courting Mr Musk’s favour. I’m happy to leave that to others. The rule is: don’t feed the troll.”

Musk has publicly endorsed Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party ahead of the February federal elections. He also plans to host a live discussion with Alice Weidel, the AfD’s chancellor candidate, on his platform, X.

Last month, Macron hosted world leaders, including Donald Trump and Elon Musk, to celebrate the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. The 860-year-old landmark had been severely damaged by fire in 2019 but has now been restored.