Elon Musk on Sunday aimed his trigger at Nigel Farage, saying he “doesn’t have what it takes” to lead Reform UK. Musk's comments came just hours after Farage refrained from condemning the X boss for controversial comments about Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “The Reform party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

Recently, two men reportedly met at Donald Trump’s Florida residence amid speculation that Musk might contribute $100m (£80m) to the Reform party. It is not unclear why Musk has reversed his stance on Farage’s leadership.

Before Musk’s comments, Farage appeared on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where he hailed Musk for promoting free speech on social media since acquiring X.

Farage said, “I don’t agree with everything he stands for, but I do believe in free speech. I think he’s a hero.” He added, “Free speech is back. You may find it offensive, but it’s a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Musk had previously referred to Jess Phillips as a “rape genocide apologist” and accused UK PM Keir Starmer of being “complicit in the rape of Britain.”

Earlier, Farage described Musk’s comments as “very, very tough terms” but argued they were only problematic if they incited violence. “In public life, tough things get said. The left has made similar attacks on the right for decades and will continue to do so,” Farage said.

Farage defended Musk’s criticism of Starmer, pointing to the Labour leader’s time as director of public prosecutions (DPP) before entering politics. “What he’s referring to is that in 2008, when Keir Starmer had just been appointed DPP, a case involving the alleged mass rape of young girls did not result in prosecution,” Farage explained. “I don’t know the full details, but if you believe in free speech, people are entitled to their opinions.”

Farage also dismissed suggestions that his reluctance to criticise Musk was linked to the possibility of Musk donating to Reform UK. While admitting that Musk “may well” offer financial support.

(With inputs from agencies)