Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of being "as guilty as anyone" for not addressing grooming gangs during his time as director of public prosecutions by the whistleblower who helped expose the abuse scandal, The Telegraph reported.

Maggie Oliver, a former detective with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that she had no faith in the prime minister’s commitment to uncovering the truth.

In the midst of the controversy, Elon Musk, American billionaire and owner of social media platform X, levelled serious accusations against Sir Keir.

In the past few days, Musk has posted a series of comments claiming that Starmer failed to prosecute child rapists during his tenure at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) between 2008 and 2013.

Musk also criticised safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, alleging she rejected Oldham Council's requests for an inquiry to shield Sir Keir.

Musk, in a post on X, suggested that Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison” for opposing calls for a national inquiry into the Oldham abuse scandal. On Friday, Musk also backed the idea of holding a UK general election, despite the most recent one being only six months ago.

He reposted a post that urged King Charles to dissolve the government, “The King must step in. We can’t have Keir heading the country, while he was the one heading the Crown Prosecution Service [CPS] while all this was happening.” Musk replied to the post with a simple “Yes.”

Musk even reposted an image of Starmer with the caption, “I facilitate child rape.”

The Labour Party has faced criticism for blocking a national public inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal. These gangs, composed mainly of South Asian Muslim men, abused thousands of vulnerable girls in towns such as Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford. Investigations have previously revealed that authorities, including police and local councils, failed to act, fearing accusations of racism or Islamophobia.

There are increasing demands for a statutory national inquiry to probe broader systemic failures. During Keir’s term as director of public prosecutions, the CPS dropped a case against a rape suspect despite strong evidence. Sir Keir has since admitted that vulnerable girls were let down under his watch.

