Sex crime: UK grooming gang menace I DARK WORLD

The UK has been battling sexual grooming for decades, and it is still continuing. Many of the grooming gangs are men of Asian, specifically Pakistani, origin. Thousands of children and youngsters who have been victims of this evil still await justice. And some of the victims have decided to raise their voices. Recently, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to create a task force to crack down on grooming gangs. But is this enough to eliminate the evil of grooming? Watch DARK WORLD with WION's Harshit Sabarwal to know more about this menace.