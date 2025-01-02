Elon Musk has come under fire from UK politicians after publicly supporting far-right figure Tommy Robinson, who is currently serving a prison sentence.

Musk, who owns the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), pinned a post on his account saying “Free Tommy Robinson!” and tagged Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Robinson is serving an 18-month sentence for contempt of court after making false claims about a Syrian refugee.

Musk also shared posts criticising Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips regarding their handling of child abuse scandals in towns such as Rochdale and Oldham. He reposted claims that linked these cases to systemic failings during the time Sir Keir Starmer led the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

In one of his posts, Musk wrote, “In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service’s approval for the police to charge suspects. Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013.”

Musk also accused Jess Phillips of negligence, saying she “deserved to be in prison.” In another post, he wrote, “Who is the boss of Jess Phillips right now? Keir Stamer. The real reason she’s refusing to investigate the rape gangs is that it would obviously lead to the blaming of Keir Stamer (head of the [Crown Prosecution Service] at the time).”

His posts have reignited debates surrounding the abuse scandals involving grooming gangs in northern English towns. These cases, which emerged over a decade ago, led to the convictions of dozens of men, most of whom were South Asian Muslims. The far-right, including Robinson, has often cited these cases to further the anti-immigration agenda.

Who is Tommy Robinson?

Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League and a former British National Party member, is known for his controversial rallies and anti-immigration stance. He unsuccessfully ran for the European Parliament in 2019.

This is not the first time Musk has found himself at odds with the UK government. He previously criticised the UK government, calling the country a “tyrannical police state” and predicting “civil war is inevitable” amid unrest over the Southport stabbing.

Recently, Musk also faced backlash in Germany for supporting the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which he described as the country’s “last spark of hope.”

