Tech billionaire Elon Musk has opened a new front of attack against British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, this time accusing him of failing to bring to justice 'rape gangs' when Starmer was the head of the country's prosecution service.

In a series of posts on his social media platform X, Musk said on Thursday (Jan 2), "In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) approval for the police to charge suspects."

"Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013," Musk added. For those who don't know, the answer is Starmer.

Apart from Musk, British lawmakers including former prime minister Liz Truss and author JK Rowling also condemned the crimes being committed by rape gangs.

"The horrific failings on rape gangs show the complete lack of accountability in British criminal justice. The proper role of Lord Chancellor needs to be restored (to its pre-2005 state), and the judiciary should be accountable to them," Truss said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The rape gangs or grooming gangs in UK

For several years, there has been systematic rape of young females in the UK by organised gangs, including those in Rotherham, Bristol, Rochdale, Cornwall, and Derbyshire. Many of these gangs were operated by mainly Pakistan-origin men.

Musk's remarks against Prime Minister Starmer came hours after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called for a full national public inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.

"Trials have taken place all over the country in recent years but no one in authority has joined the dots. 2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice," Badenoch said in a post on X.

The Rotherham scandal

The scandal in Rotherham is perhaps one of the world's worst sexual exploitation scandals involving girls as young as 12 years old.

According to British media, an inquiry into the Rotherham scandal found that 1,400 girls were sexually abused by grooming gangs from 1997 to 2013.

(With inputs from agencies)