'I've Always Liked H1-B': Trump backs Elon Musk amid H-1B visa dispute

US President-elect Donald Trump seems to align with Elon Musk and other tech industry supporters amid a dispute over the H-1B visa programme that has caused division among his supporters.

Trump, in an interview with the New York Post on Saturday (Dec 28), praised the use of H-1B visas for bringing skilled foreign workers to the US, stating, “I have always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” Trump said, echoing the views of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Sriram Krishnan, and David Sacks.

Shift from earlier stance on H-1B visa

During his first presidency, Trump criticised the H-1B program, calling it “very bad” and “unfair” to US workers. He implemented the “Hire American” policy, which introduced changes to prioritise higher-paid or highly skilled applicants for these visas.

About H-1B visas

H-1B visas allow US employers to hire foreign workers in specialized fields, typically for an initial period of three years. Holders can extend their visas or apply for green cards after the initial term.

Division among his supporters over immigration

The issue of H-1B visas has caused division among Trump’s supporters, especially after his appointment of India-born Sriram Krishnan as the White House advisor on Artificial Intelligence. Critics argue the program impacts American jobs, while others, including Elon Musk, have supported skilled immigration. Trump’s strict immigration policies, mainly targeting illegal immigrants, were a key part of his campaign and important to his supporters. His previous immigration policies focused largely on curbing illegal immigration.