US President Joe Biden regrets taking his candidature down for the 2024 Presidential election and believes he would have defeated President-elect Donald Trump, said the White House, as per the Washington Post. Biden also reportedly said that choosing Merrick Garland as his attorney general was a mistake. He said that Garland, who is a former US appeals court judge, was slow in prosecuting Trump for the January 6 Capitol riot but aggressive while prosecuting Biden's son Hunter. He reportedly said he should have chosen someone else for the role.

With just three weeks remaining of his presidency in the White House, Biden clarified he made a mistake after a woeful debate performance against the Republican a month before the election.

After mounting pressure from his own party workers, Biden removed his name from the polls and replaced it with his vice president Kamala Harris. The pressure on Biden came after election polls showed Trump seeking a second term in the White House.

Harris's nomination improved the overall statistics for the Democrats but could not tilt the polls in favour of Trump wrong.

According to the report by the Washinton Post, Biden and his aides did not blame Harris but showed determination that the results would have been in his favour if he had stood with his candidacy.

However, Harris supporters dispute this claim as they blame Biden took too much time to withdraw his name, which ended up giving Harris too little time to launch an effective campaign.

Richard Blumenthal, a Democratic senator for Connecticut, criticised Biden for his late decision. "Biden ran on the promise that he was going to be a transitional president, and in effect, have one term before handing it off to another generation," he said as reported by the media house.

“I think his running again broke that concept – the conceptual underpinning of the theory that he would end the Trump appeal, he would defeat Trumpism and enable a new era," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)