Israel Defence Force (IDF) concluded its operation around Gaza's Kamel Adwan Hospital by arresting around 240 alleged terrorists, including the hospital's director and other staff on Saturday (Dec 28). The development came just a day after the Israeli military launched targeted operations near the hospital in the northern Gaza Strip against Hamas infrastructures in the area.

Gaza's health ministry, run by the Palestinian militant group, previously accused Israeli troops of setting multiple areas of the hospital on fire while 15 patients and 60 health workers were inside.

The ministry even said that the troops took staff and patients outside and forced them to strip while it was freezing.

An unverified video circulated on social media showed patients and staff marching in front of an Israeli tank while most of them were shirtless.

IDF said on Friday (Dec 27) that it has been conducting multiple targeted operations against Hamas infrastructures in northern Gaza. However, the military strictly denied the claim of entering the hospital.

UAE and Jordan Reacts



The alleged act was condemned by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) saying it categorically rejects the "heinous act that violates international humanitarian law, and the systematic and reprehensible destruction of the remaining health system in the Strip".

Jordan also came forward and its foreign ministry released a statement saying the country “condemns in the strongest terms the burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation forces, and forcing patients and medical staff to evacuate it".

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)