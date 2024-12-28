A major drug scandal has erupted in UK greyhound racing, with claims of widespread illegal use of a hormone intended for women, according to an animal charity.

The hormone, norethisterone, is being illegally imported and administered to female greyhounds, allegedly to bypass race restrictions and keep the dogs running year-round, according to The Independent.

Illegal importation and unlicensed use of norethisterone

Greyhound Rescue Wales has accused the industry of turning a blind eye to the unlawful importation of norethisterone, a hormone originally prescribed to delay menstruation in women. According to the charity, trainers and veterinarians are obtaining the drug from unlicensed sources, primarily from Southeast Asia, amid a shortage of legitimate supplies.

Contaminated drug poses risk to dog health

Data from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) suggests that the hormone is often contaminated when imported illegally. Greyhound Rescue Wales has reviewed multiple disciplinary findings from the GBGB, revealing that random trackside doping tests have uncovered contaminated norethisterone in racing dogs. Over 30 cases of contaminated drug use have been identified this year alone, with trainers facing penalties for testing positive. The hormone norethisterone is typically used to suppress a female greyhound's biological "season," a period when they are prohibited from racing for up to 10 weeks. However, some in the racing industry have reportedly been using norethisterone to keep the dogs racing continuously, thus increasing revenue.

Growing controversy in greyhound racing

This scandal comes amid growing scrutiny of the greyhound racing industry, which has faced increasing calls for reform and even bans in some countries. In December, New Zealand announced plans to outlaw the sport due to concerns over high injury rates among the dogs.

