A man was flogged inside a Malaysia mosque on Friday after being convicted of an Islamic offence for spending time alone with a woman who was neither his wife nor relative, state news said.

Advertisment

The 42-year-old construction worker was given six lashes in Malaysia's conservative state of Terengganu after being convicted by a Sharia court, the official Bernama news agency said.

It was the first instance of a Sharia court-ordered whipping taking place outside of a court setting in Malaysia according to the agency.

Also read | Chinese man who rammed down 35 people in November, sentenced to death

Advertisment

An AFP journalist saw the man delivered to the mosque in a prison van after Friday prayers, wearing an orange inmate's jumpsuit as he entered before a hushed crowd.

The caning in punishment for the Islamic crime known as "khalwat" took place inside the mosque after an audience of around 90 people was admitted.

Earlier this week the Malaysian Bar Association of lawyers said it had "profound concern" over the decision to flog the man.

Advertisment

"Such punishments strip individuals of their dignity," a statement said.

But Spectator Mohd Sabri Muhammad said he hoped the it would deter those "tempted to commit immoral acts".

"Valentine's Day, New Year's, there are many opportunities for young people to engage in inappropriate behaviour," the 37-year-old told AFP.

Also read | Who is South Korean cryptocurrency 'genius' Do Kwon? Details of his crimes amid US extradition move

Multi-ethnic Malaysia has a dual-track legal system, with Islamic courts handling some matters for Muslim citizens.

Caning typically takes place on a fully clothed person and critics say it aims to humiliate as well as physically punish the recipient.

Sharia court-ordered caning is rare but not uncommon in Malaysia.

Two women convicted of violating religious laws by having sexual relations were caned in front of more than 100 spectators in an Islamic court in 2018.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia said last week that "punishments that inflict physical violence and public humiliation have no place in a modern justice system".

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.

