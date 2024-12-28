Trump may get second state visit invite to UK, but by 2026: Report

US President-elect Donald Trump could become the first elected politician in modern history to be hosted for two state visits by the British royal family, The Telegraph reported on Friday (Dec 27).

Downing Street and the Foreign Office are preparing to offer the incoming US president an invitation once he is back in the White House, the report said, without citing specific sourcing. It quoted one source as saying no detailed discussions had yet taken place.

The Telegraph added that any such visit would be unlikely to happen until at least 2026, given the schedule of King Charles.

Britain's Foreign Office, Downing Street and the Trump transition team did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Trump's three-day state visit in 2019 was cast at the time as a chance to celebrate Britain's "special relationship" with the U.S., boost trade links in a post-Brexit world, and reaffirm security cooperation.

