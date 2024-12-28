The Khalistan movement gained international attention ever since the India-Canada row escalated due to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support for the separatists designated as terrorists by India.

Trudeau's soft stance on the Khalistani activists has brought up new challenges for Canada's relations with India.

The Khalistani activists, who have been seeking a separate state for Sikhs, have been launching attacks and issuing threats to Indian leaders and ministers as well as Hindu temples in both countries.

All this began when the Canadian PM alleged India's role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, India responded strongly and denied any involvement in the issue.

Series of attacks by Khalistani terrorists in 2024

Hindu temple in California defaced

A Hindu temple in Hayward,California,a was defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in January this year. The Hindu American Foundation reported that the Sherawali temple was defaced.

This came two weeks after the Swaminarayan temple in Newark,California,a was defaced by anti-India graffiti.

Chants of pro-Khalistan slogans in Canada

In April, during the Khalsa Day celebrations, loud chants of pro-Khalistan slogans were heard in the presence of the Canadian PM. As soon as he was about to take the stage for an address, the chants were heard getting louder.

At the Khalsa Day Celebrations in Toronto, slogans of "Khalistan Zindabad" were heard at the event, in which NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow were also present.

Later in May, India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the slogans during the public event attended by Canadian leaders and stressed that this shows the kind of political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence.

Pro-Khalistan slogans on Delhi Metro station pillars

In May, pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on pillars of Delhi Metro stations. The slogans were written by supporters of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a banned Sikh separatist group based in the United States.

In July, India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ban on SFJ and again declared it an unlawful association for a further period of five years from July 10, 2024.

Slogans heard at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at the Golden Temple in India's Amritsar on the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star in June this year.

The protesters were also carrying the posters of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Hindu temple vandalised in Canada

The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada's Edmonton was vandalised in July. Following the attacks, a member of parliament, Chandra Arya, voiced deep concern over the escalating incidents of hate-fuelled violence in Hindu-Canadian communities.

In the last few years, Hindu temples have been targeted in several regions of Canada.

Indian consular camp at Canada's Hindu Sabha Temple attacked

An Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton saw a "violent disruption" in November. The video was shared on social media by the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada. The foundation said that the terrorists were attacking kids and women.

Later, over a thousand Canadian Hindus were seen outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, protesting against the series of attacks on Hindu temples in Canada.

Threats by Pannun

Ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of Republic Day on January 26 this year, several pictures went viral on social media, showing pro-Khalistani graffiti in Delhi, containing threats.

It claimed that the banned outfit SFJ aims to "avenge" the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Pannun threatened to attack Air India flights

In October this year, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a public video warning people against flying on Air India flights between November 1 and 19.

He claimed that an attack could happen. Moreover, more than 100 Indian flights received bomb threats in October, which turned out to be hoaxes.

Air India received threats for around 36 flights and IndiGo for about 35 flights.

Pannun has threatened to attack PM Modi during Maha Kumbh

In fresh threats, Pannun on Dec 24 (Tuesday) released a video, threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Pannun is seen threatening to attack PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Kumbh Mela 2025, which is set to take place in Prayagraj.

He said that his organisation, Sikhs For Justice, would take "revenge" for the encounter of three Khalistani terrorists.

Recently, officials from UP Police and PunjabPolicee, in a joint operation, killed three Khalistani terrorists accused of attacking a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on December 23.

The terrorists identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), were members of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), a banned terror outfit.

In October this year, the Canadian PM accused the Indian government of making a "fundamental error" by supporting criminal activities in Canada.

"The Indian government made a fundamental error in thinking that they could engage in supporting criminal activities against Canadians, here on Canadian soil, be it murder or extortion. This is absolutely unacceptable," Trudeau claimed.

He further said that Canada iscommitted tod working with India despite the tensions.

(With inputs from agencies)