Toronto, Canada

A Canadian court issued an interlocutory injunction which prohibits Khalistan protesters from gathering within 100 metres of the premises of the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Toronto.

The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Hindu Cultural Society in Scarborough released a statement saying that the order by the Canadian court was aimed at ensuring the safety and sanctity of the temple.

“The Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, Ontario, has issued an interlocutory injunction prohibiting all protest activities, including physically preventing, or interfering with access to within a 100-metre radius of the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Scarborough from 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday, November 30th, 2024. This order aims to ensure the safety and sanctity of the temple premises and individuals during the specified hours,” the society said.

“The Hindu Cultural Society Shree Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Scarborough extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Toronto Police Service and 42 Division for their outstanding support in facilitating the Indian Consular Camp held at our temple. Your commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community during this important event was exemplary and greatly appreciated. By providing a secure and welcoming environment, you enabled countless community members to access vital consular services with peace of mind. We are truly thankful for your dedication and partnership, which contribute to fostering harmony and trust within our diverse community. Thank you for your service!” the statement further added.

This comes after Khalistani elements launched a violent attack on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple early in November. The radicals wanted to disrupt the event, co-organised by the Indian Consulate.

They clashed with people outside the temple and threatened the security of Indian officials.

The brazen attack even prompted a reaction from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to X to condemn this “deliberate attack.”

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve," PM Modi posted on X.

"We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," the Indian leader added.

(With inputs from agencies)