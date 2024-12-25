Uttar Pradesh, India

India-listed Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Dec 24 (Tuesday) released a video, threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, Pannun is seen threatening to attack PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Kumbh Mela 2025 which is set to take place in Prayagraj.

He said his organisation, Sikhs For Justice, would take "revenge" for the encounter of three Khalistani terrorists.

Pilibhit Police have noted the threat and said that legal proceedings against Pannun are underway.

“This Hindutva terrorist state has killed three Sikh youth in a fake encounter," Pannun alleged, further saying that financial support of half a million rupees will be given to the families of the terrorists killed in the alleged encounter.

He further claimed that his organisation would “give an answer” (read as take revenge) for the encounter of Khalistani terrorists and threatened to launch attacks on the Maha Kumbh on January 14, January 29 and February 3 next year. Notably, these dates are auspicious of 'Shahi Snan'.

He then reinstated that PM Modi and CM Yogi would be there in Prayagraj on these days and SJF would take revenge by "shaking the foundation" of "Hindutva terrorism", and will make this Maha Kumbh, the last Maha Kumbh for the two leaders.

Watch | Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens Attack On Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier on Monday, UP and Punjab Police officials killed three Khalistani terrorists accused of attacking a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The three pro-Khalistani terrorists have been identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), members of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), a banned terror outfit.

The operation took place in Pilibhit district of UP. The three men were shot dead after they allegedly fired at the police party.

(With inputs from agencies)