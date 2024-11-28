New Delhi

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, issued a fresh threat to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in a new video message. The Khalistani extremist urged his supporters to disrupt the All India DGP/IGP conference beginning in the eastern Indian state of Odisha Friday (Nov. 29). The meeting will be attended by top Indian VVIPs, including the PM and the NSA.

Advertisment

Pannun, who is a designated terrorist in India and leads an outlawed group called Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), asked his followers to “disguise and take cover in temples-hotels in Bhubaneswar to disrupt the DG-IG conference.”

Also read: Indian Coast Guard conducts Pollution Response Exercise off Odisha

The terrorist said that the meeting would see the gathering of top Indian security officials, including those linked to agencies like NIA, CRPF, BSF, NSG, IB and CISF, and claimed they would formulate “strategies to kill pro-Khalistani Sikhs, Kashmiri fighters, Naxals, and Maoists.”

Advertisment

Odisha on high alert

Amid threats from the SFJ leader, police in Odisha have implemented heightened security measures to prevent any untoward incident.

Additional Director General (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI that additional forces have been deployed in the state.

Advertisment

Also read: Vikash Yadav, accused in Pannun murder plot, claims risk to life; gets exemption from attending hearing

Around 80 platoons (one platoon consists of 30 personnel) of Odisha Police, along with 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), including CRPF and BSF personnel, have been deployed at key locations, the officer told the news agency.

"The meeting venue and other important places are secured with three-tier security, while the Prime Minister will have a four-layer security setup, with the SPG handling internal security," he added.

He added that all roads leading to the event have been thoroughly sanitised. "Precautionary measures have been implemented, including checks on food and other items to ensure security," he said.

As per reports, PM Modi was earlier scheduled to go on a roadshow from the airport, but it was later cancelled.

(With inputs from agencies)