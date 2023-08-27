India: Pro-Khalistani slogans deface Delhi metro stations, police tracking accused

With the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, heightened security measures are being implemented in the national capital. However, the peaceful environment was disrupted as activists belonging to the banned group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) defaced five Delhi Metro stations with pro-Khalistani slogans painted on the station walls, media reports said. The secessionist group SFJ has faced criticism in the past for targeting Indian missions. There are instances of grave attacks like arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco, United States, and violation of the security perimeter of the Indian High Commission Ottawa on March 23 with smoke bombs used by pro-Khalistan protesters.

SFJ activists involved

In the latest incident in India, Delhi Police revealed that SFJ members shared unedited video footage showcasing individuals vandalising metro station walls by spray-painting pro-Khalistani slogans, as per reports.

An official investigation has been initiated into the incident, and law enforcement in Delhi is actively searching for the individuals responsible for the act.

G20 Summit

Based on the filed First Information Report (FIR) with the Delhi Police, it was reported that SFJ activists were present within several Delhi Metro stations, spanning from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh. This incident is particularly noteworthy considering the scheduled G20 Summit in Delhi, set to take place on September 9 and 10.

“Ahead of the G20 Summit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) released raw footage of Delhi Metro Stations where pro-Khalistani slogans are written," a statement by Delhi Police said.

Earlier, the members of the Indian community countered a pro-Khalistan rally by gathering outside the consulate in Canada to safeguard the office and the diplomats in Toronto. Turning the protest into a damp squib, the Indian diaspora, who outnumbered the Khalistani supporters, raised slogans like "Bharat Mata ki jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Long Live India".

One of the members of the Indian community, Sunil Arora reportedly said, "We are standing here in front of the Consulate to face the Khalistanis. We are trying to stop Khalistanis nonsense here and we are here for the solidarity of India and Canada, altogether. They are giving wrong information saying that they will kill our diplomats which is... and we are totally against that."