B20 Summit 2023: PM Modi stresses need for global framework for Artificial Intelligence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to B20 Summit, said that there was a need for a global framework for Artificial Intelligence. The prime minister appealed business leaders to brainstorm on themes like artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. He said there was a need to focus on "ethical AI".

Business 20 or B20 is one of the forums of G20 that represents the global business community. The summit was attended by over 1700 business leaders and experts from across the world. B20 was set up in 2010.

The three-day B20 Summit started on Friday (August 25). Today is the last day.

Addressing the industry leaders, PM Modi said that business can "transform potential into prosperity, aspirations into achievements, whether they are small or big."

PM Modi said that 'pro-poor policies' of his government would mean that India will have the biggest middle class in coming years.

The theme of the B20 Summit this time is R.A.I.S.E. which represents Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses

B20 Summit has been organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Those in attendance include India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In addition, global business leaders who were scheduled to participate in the summit were Brad Smith, President and Vice Chairman of Microsoft, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Michael Miebach, Chief Executive Officer among other prominent names.

The big names in attendance also included Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of UAE-based DP World Group, Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, HSBC Holdings Group Chairman Mark E Tucker.

Allen Blue, Co-founder of LinkedIn was also scheduled to be present in addition to Abdulrahman Al Fageeh-Al, CEO of Saudi Arabia's SABIC

At the end of the summit on Sunday, the presidency of B20 will be handed over to Brazil.

