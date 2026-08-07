/NZ female politician joins meeting from bathroom with underwear hanging - 'You can see my washing, you can see me'

A New Zealand councilwoman joined a Zoom livestream from the bathroom, with her drying underwear visible in the background. A stupefied crowd packed in the room for the meeting watched her and her clothes on screen. She was even told to move the camera, but she appeared unfazed and continued speaking about her agenda. Dunedin City Councillor Jo Galer shocked everyone in the meeting on Monday when she appeared to be sitting in her bathroom, with all her laundry clearly visible. Her colleagues tried to hide their shock and chuckle as Galer sat in front of a glass door in the lavatory for the meeting.

Mayor Sophie Barker steps in and lets Galer know that her intimates and other clothes are visible on camera. “You might want to move your camera,” Barker said. Galer, who still has no idea what is going on, asks, "Why? Where is it?" The mayor tells her, "We can see your washing." Even then, Galer is unbothered and doesn't think there is a problem.

"Umm, ok… can you see me?" the councilwoman asks. Barker says that yes, everyone in the meeting can see her, and that she just needs to move her camera. “That’s great. You can see my washing, you can see me. That is no problem,” Galer said. She then got on with her talking points with her underwear still visible to everyone on the call.

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Another bizarre thing happens when a figure is seen moving behind a frosted glass door. Since she was in the bathroom, it could have led to the shower. Although it could also be a door to another room. Netizens started talking about not only her hanging clothes in the bathroom from where she was attending the call, but also the mystery figure.

Shocked netizens ask, “Why join from the bathroom?”

A user wrote in the YouTube livestream, "Who was in the shower? Was it her man? Was she holding someone hostage?” Another pointed out, "There is a person behind that shower door who has no idea they were part of local government."