At least 15 men convicted of raping or sexually abusing Gisele Pelicot have appealed against their sentences and will face a second trial.

On December 19, 51 men and Gisele's husband, Dominique Pelicot, were found guilty after a trial lasting three and a half months. They received prison terms ranging from three to 15 years.

Dominique Pelicot, who had admitted to drugging and raping his wife and allowing men to rape her, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The court convicted 47 of the men of rape, two of attempted rape, and two of sexual assault.

The appeals will be heard in Nimes and all evidence presented in the original trial will be reviewed during the second hearing. These men had until Monday midnight to lodge their appeals in the court.

Did Dominique Pelicot also file an appeal?

It is unclear if Dominique Pelicot will also file an appeal with the court. His lawyer said after the initial verdict that she would discuss with her client whether to appeal.

Among those who have appealed is Charly Arbo, a 30-year-old vineyard worker who was sentenced to 13 years in prison. Arbo admitted visiting the Pelicots’ home in Mazan on six occasions. Video evidence showed that he had also participated in discussions with Dominique Pelicot about drugging and raping his own mother.

Another man who filed for appeal, Redouan El Farihi, a 55-year-old former anaesthesia nurse, was sentenced to eight years. El Farihi denied the charges, claiming he was “tricked” by Dominique Pelicot and unaware that Gisele had been drugged, despite video evidence showing her unconscious.

Stéphane Babonneau, Gisele Pelicot’s lawyer, said that Gisele intends to attend the retrial, though not necessarily every day. “She says she will go,” Babonneau had said earlier after the trial ended.

(With inputs from agencies)