Paris, France

Caroline Darian, the daughter of French rape survivor Gisèle Pélicot and convicted rapist Dominique Pélicot on Tuesday (Dec 17) yelled at her father saying he would "die in lies" as the biggest rape trial ended with the conviction of 51 defendants.

Advertisment

The trial lasted three months and was widely covered by global media. Details of the abuse Gisele bore at the hands of her former spouse shocked the world by its sheer depravity.

Darian, who has previously told the court that she feels like a "forgotten victim" as there was no record of the abuse she is convinced was inflicted on her, yelled at her father, "You will die in lies".

Also read | A very difficult ordeal: Gisele Pelicot's first words after verdict in France mass rape trial

Advertisment

Did Dominique Pelicot abuse Caroline Darian?

In spite of some damning photos that were discovered on his computer, Dominique Pélicot continues to insist that he had never abused his daughter Caroline.

He is accused of drugging Caroline Darian when she was 20 years old and clicking semi-naked photos of her in lingerie on a bed. These images were found years later on his computer.

Advertisment

Dominique, however, insists he "did nothing" to his daughter.

Watch | France Mass Rape Trial: Gisèle Pelicot's Ex-Husband Dominique Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

In court, during the close statements, Dominique said that he is not going to "try to convince" his daughter with "perverse answers" and claimed he didn't remember taking the photos.

"I tell her straight in the eyes that I never touched her," he insisted.

Turning to Caroline, he reiterated "I have never done anything to you," but was interrupted by her saying, "You lie, you don't have the courage to tell the truth! Even about your ex-wife!"

"You will die in lies! Alone, alone in lies Dominique Pélicot!" she exclaimed.

Previously, in November, she had yelled at Dominique, "I'll never see you again! You’ll die alone like a dog".

Also read | France mass rape trial: Who are the 51 men accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot?

Dominique Pelicot's perverse crimes

For almost a decade starting in 2011, Dominique drugged his wife and recruited dozens of men online to have sex with her while unconscious. In the closing statements, accepting his crimes, Dominique Pélicot said that his "motive" behind the disturbing crimes was wanting to satisfy a "fantasy".

"I came to do what I did through people who willingly accepted what I proposed," he told the court.

(With inputs from agencies)