Paris, France

Disclaimer: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Advertisment

A French court has convicted all 51 defendants in a shocking mass rape trial that has drawn worldwide attention. The three-month trial exposed a case centred on Dominique Pelicot, who drugged his then-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, for nearly a decade, enabling dozens of men to assault her while she was unconscious. He also recorded the abuse.

Dominique Pelicot was convicted of aggravated rape and sentenced to 20 years in prison—the maximum penalty. The other 50 men, aged between 26 and 74, were also found guilty of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault, with sentences of up to 20 years. The group included individuals from a wide range of professions, such as a soldier, a journalist, a prison warden, a nurse, and farm workers.

Here's a list of all the men convicted in the case:

Advertisment

Cyrille D (54): A trained butcher, Cyrille raped Gisèle in her home in September 2019 while his partner was on holiday. He said he turned to an online chatroom due to dissatisfaction in his relationship.

Lionel R (44): A supermarket employee and married father of three, Lionel admitted to raping Gisèle in December 2018 but claimed he did not intend to commit rape.

Jacques C (72): A retired firefighter and former truck driver, Jacques denied rape, saying he touched Gisèle but there was no penetration.

Advertisment

Watch: France Mass Rape Trial: French Court Convicts Husband Dominique Pelicot

Jean-Pierre M (63): A former lorry driver, Jean-Pierre was accused of using the same method to drug and rape his own wife. He also invited Dominique Pelicot to join in the abuse.

Joan K (26): A soldier and the youngest man on trial, Joan raped Gisèle twice between 2019 and 2020. He claimed he did not understand consent at the time.

Hugues M (39): A tiller and father of two, Hugues was accused of attempted rape in October 2019. He denied the charge, saying he did not realise Gisèle was drugged.

Husamettin D (43): A father who cared for his disabled son, Husamettin denied raping Gisèle in June 2019, saying, “I’m not a rapist.”

Fabien S (39): With 16 prior convictions, Fabien admitted to raping Gisèle in August 2018 but said he did not plan the crime.

Mathieu D (53): A baker for 25 years, Mathieu raped Gisèle in October 2020 while under the influence of MDMA, thinking it was part of a consensual game.

Andy R (37): An agricultural labourer and father of two, Andy raped Gisèle on New Year’s Eve 2018, believing her husband’s permission meant she had consented.

Simone M (42): A builder and former soldier, Simone raped Gisèle in November 2018. He claimed she was pretending to sleep.

Thierry Po (61): A refrigeration specialist and father of three, Thierry admitted to possessing child abuse images but denied raping Gisèle in August 2020.

Jérôme V (46): A former grocery store worker and father of three, Jérôme admitted to knowing Gisèle had been drugged when he raped her.

Thierry Pa (54): A former builder, Thierry raped Gisèle in 2020. He was identified while undergoing psychiatric treatment for depression.

Adrien L (34): Already serving a 14-year sentence for other rapes, Adrien denied raping Gisèle in 2014, claiming he thought it was a consensual game.

Jean T (52): A former roofer, Jean drove hours to rape Gisèle in 2018. He denied the charge, claiming he was drugged.

Redouan E (55): A nurse, Redouan denied raping Gisèle in 2020, saying he was manipulated by Dominique.

Patrick A (60): A former factory worker, Patrick admitted to raping Gisèle but said he participated reluctantly because he is gay.

Didier S (68): A former lorry driver, Didier denied raping Gisèle in 2019, claiming she pretended to sleep.

Karim S (40): A computer expert, Karim denied raping Gisèle in 2020.

Vincent C (42): Convicted of domestic violence in 2021, Vincent is accused of raping Gisèle in 2019 and 2020.

Jean-Marc L (74): The oldest defendant, Jean-Marc denied rape, saying he thought it was a “game.”

Dominique D (45): Accused of raping Gisèle six times, Dominique claimed he did not intend to commit rape.

Mohamed R (70): Previously jailed for raping his daughter, Mohamed raped Gisèle in 2019.

Ahmed T (54): A plumber and former boxer, Ahmed denied rape, saying he would not choose “an older woman.”

Redouane A (40): Convicted of domestic violence, Redouane raped Gisèle twice in 2019.

Mahdi D (36): A transport worker, Mahdi denied raping Gisèle in 2018, claiming Dominique misled him.

Cyril B (47): A lorry driver, Cyril denied rape despite video evidence.

Cyprien C (43): A former lorry driver, Cyprien admitted to a sexual encounter but denied rape.

Quentin H (34): A prison warden, Quentin raped Gisèle in 2019.

Grégory S (31): A decorator with prior convictions, Grégory denied raping Gisèle in 2017.

Florian R (32): A delivery driver, Florian denied raping Gisèle in 2019.

Jean-Luc L (46): Jean-Luc admitted to raping Gisèle twice in 2018, believing her husband’s consent was sufficient.

Patrice N (55): An electrician, Patrice claimed the assaults were part of a game.

Abdelali D (47): Admitting to rape, Abdelali said Dominique assured him Gisèle “wouldn’t wake up.”

Romain V (63): Romain raped Gisèle six times in 2019 and 2020. He denied wrongdoing, saying her husband’s consent sufficed.

Cédric G (50): A software technician, Cédric admitted to both rape and possession of child abuse images.

Hassan O (30): Tried in absentia, Hassan raped Gisèle in 2018.

Also read: France mass rape trial: Dominique Pelicot found guilty, gets 20 years in jail

Cendric V (44): A former soldier, Cendric was accused of raping Gisèle in 2016 and 2018.

Ludovick B (39): A warehouse worker, Ludovick raped Gisèle in 2019.

Omar D (36): Omar raped Gisèle in 2017 but denied the charge.

Paul G (31): Paul raped Gisèle in 2016 after she was drugged at breakfast.

Saifeddine G (37): A lorry driver, Saifeddine raped Gisèle in 2019.

Charly A (30): Charly raped Gisèle six times between 2016 and 2020.

Christian L (56): A firefighter, Christian denied rape despite video evidence.

Nizar H (41): A builder, Nizar denied raping Gisèle in 2020.

Nicolas F (42): A journalist, Nicolas denied raping Gisèle in 2018 and possessing child abuse images.

Joseph C (69): Accused of sexual assault, Joseph denied wrongdoing during an encounter in 2020.

Boris M (37): Boris denied raping Gisèle in 2020, saying he was misled by Dominique.

Philippe L (62): A gardener, Philippe denied rape but admitted replying to Dominique’s online posts.

(With inputs from agencies)