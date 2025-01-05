It will be a bunch of historical oddities and awkward moments on Monday (Jan 6), when Donald Trump will be officially certified as the winner of the presidential election held on November 5, 2024.

This is the day when House of Representatives and Senate will hold a joint meeting for the certification process.

What is odd about January 6 certification of Donald Trump's election as president?

The day will be awkward for Kamala Harris, the incumbent vice-president who was Trump's Democratic rival for presidency in November.

Because it is the vice president who signs off on the election certification, as per law.

But for Trump, it will be a sort of 'life comes full circle' moment.

Because the certification process is taking place at the Capitol Hill, the very same place where a crowd, instigated by his denial of the election results of November 2020 that he lost, went on a rampage.



Some of the Capitol riot cases are still ongoing - including those where Trump is an accused - and it would be interesting to see what he says on Monday.

What happens on election certification day?

As per the law, the US Congress meets to open, read aloud, and approve the sealed certificates from the states containing the electoral college votes, which are the ultimate deciders of US presidential elections.

The votes, kept in mahogany boxes meant only for this process, will be certified and approved at the joint sitting of the House and Senate.

In case there's any tie, then the House will vote again to break it, with each delegation representing the electoral college getting one vote. But such a tie hasn't happened in a couple of centuries.

The meeting is presided over by Harris in her role as president of the Senate.

She will eventually declare the winner, who this time happens to be the same person she fought vehemently on the campaign trail.

There is no scope for any election result denial or recount, as Trump has won a decisive 312 electoral college votes against 226 for Harris.



Will there be scenes similar to 2021?

It is highly unlikely that the situation that had led to Capitol riot in 2021 will repeat this time.

During the riot, Trump supporters entered the chambers of Congress in a bid to physically stop the count of electoral votes, that had declared Democrat Joe Biden, the current president, the winner.



In any case, high security is in place in and around the Capitol Hill, coming as it does just days after the New Orleans terror attack on New Year's night.

“There will be no violence. There will be no attempt to mount an insurrection against the Constitution,” Associated Press news agency quoted Democratic representative Jamie Raskin as saying. “It will be a lot more like what we’ve seen for the rest of American history.”

(With inputs from agencies)