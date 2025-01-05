Amid concerns in India over the alleged use of Starlink by militants, Elon Musk, who owns the satellite internet service, has revealed plans to start its operations in Pakistan.

This comes following an appeal made on the social media platform X to the tech billionaire on Saturday (Jan 4) by a user, Sanam Jamali, a citizen from Pakistan, who expressed her hope about how Starlink could transform Pakistan’s digital landscape.

"Starlink could connect millions to high-speed internet and unlock new economic opportunities," the user tweeted. Musk responded directly, stating, "We are waiting for approval from the government."

@elonmusk, with Starlink, Pakistan 🇵🇰 could leap into the future, where every citizen has the chance to connect and grow. Please, let Starlink be our bridge to tomorrow. — Sanam Jamali🇵🇰 (@sana_J2) January 4, 2025

National security concerns

The government of Pakistan has been in discussions regarding Starlink’s entry for months, with ongoing deliberations about its regulatory and security implications. Shaza Fatima, the Minister of State for IT, informed the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom on December 5, 2024, that efforts were underway to facilitate Starlink's entry, but regulatory approvals were pending. During Senate meetings, officials raised concerns about potential bureaucratic delays and national security implications.

Pakistan's expanding IT sector

The IT sector is growing fast in Pakistan, and with this, Starlink has the ability to connect areas with limited or no internet access. However, the Starlink timeline depends on the decision made by the government. Although it can greatly enhance internet access in rural and remote parts of the country, the government is focusing on national security and ensuring compliance with local rules.

Awaiting further updates

Pakistani users who want high-speed satellite internet must now wait for announcements from Starlink and local authorities. According to reports, the government is anticipated to take a decision soon, though there is a clear indication that both regulatory processes and security checks will continue to lengthen delays.



