Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service, Starlink, is being used by militant groups in the conflict-ridden Indian state of Manipur, according to reports. Even though it is unlicensed for use in India due to security concerns, Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX company, is allowed in Myanmar, which borders Manipur.

Security officials and armed group members have confirmed that the service is helping users bypass government-imposed internet blackouts in the area.

Starlink is being used by militants

A senior police officer who wished to remain anonymous said that a Starlink device appeared to have been smuggled from the state of Myanmar. The officer also confirmed that Starlink worked in areas near the Myanmar border.

One leader from the Meitei separatist militant group, the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur (PLA), said that Starlink devices had been used by the group to access the internet inside Manipur when it had been cut by the authorities during flare-ups of violence.

The PLA source said the group first used the Starlink device in Myanmar but later discovered it also worked across the border in Manipur.

Manipur's ongoing conflict and internet blackouts

The northeastern Indian state of Manipur has experienced a ghastly conflict that saw violent clashes between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki populations since the beginning of May 2023. More than 250 people have been killed, and ethnic riots have rendered the state into two opposing factions. Constantly shutting down internet services to manage the unrest, the state and central government often take weeks or even months before restoring services.

Both security sources and militant groups revealed that the satellite internet service works in parts of Manipur, allowing users to stay connected even during government-imposed shutdowns.

Starlink’s presence in India

Although Elon Musk has shown an interest in launching Starlink in India, the company is yet to obtain the necessary approvals. The Indian government is worried about the security risks involved with this technology, especially its ability to escape and bypass any internet shutdown.

Starlink device seen at wedding during blackout

In Imphal, Manipur’s capital, a resident who spoke anonymously for fear of police action described seeing a Starlink device at a wedding. The person was surprised to find that their phone connected to the internet through the device during an internet blackout.

While it remains unclear how many armed groups have access to Starlink, at least four other groups—two from the Kuki side and two from the Meitei side—denied using the technology.

Previous incidents of Starlink in Indian territory

This is not the first time Starlink has been found in use within India. In December, the Indian Coast Guard discovered a Starlink device on a boat near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The boat, reportedly involved in smuggling methamphetamine worth $3.73 billion, was using the device for internet access and navigation. Authorities have since sought assistance from Starlink in their investigation.

