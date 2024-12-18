Manipur, India

US billionaire and SpaceX boss Elon Musk has reacted to media reports in India which said the Indian Army and other security forces had seized Starlink satellite internet service equipment from militant groups in the country’s north-eastern region.

It was reported that police and security personnel had carried out a joint operation against militants in the hill and valley regions of Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi districts.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops of #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles formations under #SpearCorps carried out joint search operations in the hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East and Kagpokpi in #Manipur, in close coordination with… pic.twitter.com/kxy7ec5YAE — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) December 16, 2024 ×

During the operation, the security forces recovered 29 weapons, including snipers, automatic rifles, pistols, grenades, country-made mortars, and other war-related items.

But what made this operation a national headline was the recovery of Starlink devices from the group.

It raised concerns about whether militants were using such equipment and posing a grave threat to India’s national security.

Responding to these reports and concerns, Musk, who owns the company that offers Starlink services, said “This is false.”

He cited the unavailability of satellite beams over India.

“This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India,” the SpaceX boss wrote on X.

He was responding to a post by an X user who had asked Musk to step in to thwart the alleged abuse of Starlink services by terrorists.

This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2024 ×

It must be noted that Starlink services are currently unavailable in India due to a lack of government approval.

Earlier, social media users slammed SpaceX and Musk over alleged misuse of Starlink by rouge elements.

“Starlink is also at fault. Their service is location-based, and they must ensure that locations where they do not have a license remain inaccessible,” one user wrote on X.

“People who trust US, don't know what to term them. How to strengthen relation with a nation who has repeatedly backstabbed us,” wrote a second.

A third user questioned Musk’s clarification and wrote, “This statement is incomplete "Beams are turned off over India" without clarifying whether beams are switched on over Myanmar and in Border areas upto how much distance on either side of the border connectivity might work.”

(With inputs from agencies)