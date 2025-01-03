Just days after the chief minister of the Indian state of Manipur apologised for the ethnic clashes of last year, protestors clashed with the security forces leaving several officers injured on Friday (Jan 3). Protesters from the Kuki tribe attacked central security forces in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The clash came days after the protestors tried to stop the security forces from dismantling bunkers on the hills.

The protestors were reportedly working to stop transport as part of their efforts to demand the withdrawal of the forces from the hill. But when the security forces asked them to fall back, they headed to the Kangpokpi deputy commissioner's office. They reportedly threw stones at the building following which the forces responded with tear gas.

The clash led to several protestors and officials being severely injured. Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police (SP) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manoj Prabhakar were also injured.

Eyewitnesses told the media that gunfire was heard amid the thick layer of tear gas.

Earlier in the day, the Kuki-Zo Council (A Kuki organisation) announced a shutdown in almost all areas of Manipur where the Kuki tribe is settled.

'The entire year has been very unfortunate'

Chief Minister of the Indian State of Manipur, N Biren Singh, apologised on Tuesday (Dec 31) for the ethnic clashes and unfortunate developments in the northeastern state that started in 2023.

"This entire year has been very unfortunate. I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what's happening till today since last May 3. Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes," Biren said.

He continued saying, "I feel regret. I apologise. But now, I hope after seeing the last three to four months progress towards the peace, I believe by 2025, the normalcy will be restored in the state."

He further appealed to all the communities of the state that "whatever happened, happened" and that they should "forgive and forget" it.

"You have to forgive and forget the past mistakes, and we have to start a new life (towards) a peaceful and prosperous Manipur," he said.