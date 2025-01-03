The Indian government's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Friday (Jan 3) brought back the stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a rise in air pollution levels. The downfall in air quality comes due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

In a statement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said, "...the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decides to invoke ALL actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of the extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-1 actions already in force."

"Actions under Stages I, II, & III of the revised GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the revised GRAP schedule," the statement added.

A look at the stage 3 of the GRAP

> The third stage of the GRAP entails a ban on non-essential construction work.

> Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invokes Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. pic.twitter.com/CuO30PVD6o — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2025

> Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts.

> Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

The stage was lifted last Friday but is back in force again.

Air quality predicted to deteriorate further

Delhi's AQI (Air Quality Index) was recorded at 375 at 7 pm IST today, according to the CAQM. This AQI means that the air quality falls in the "very poor" category.

​According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality is predicted to deteriorate further owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions.