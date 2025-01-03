North India is under a blanket of fog with the capital New Delhi and neighboring regions under the continuing grip of cold wave on Friday morning (Jan 3). Filights and trains were cancelled, and schools shut down amid low visibility and disruption to daily commute and activities. In the National Capital Region (NCR), this is the fifth consecutive day of chilling temperatures.

IMD issues an orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the national capital with predictions of 'dense to very dense fog' throughout the day. IMD expects partly cloudy skies and a minimum temperature of eight degrees Celsius.

Fog shrouded north Indian areas including Chandigarh, Amritsar, Gwalior and Uttar Pradesh.

Fog disrupts trains and flights

Traffic was hit on roads, rail and the air. The general visibility at Delhi airport dropped to 50 metres, and runway visibility dropped to zero at 7 am, causing worries about flight operations. Several trains were delayed at New Delhi railway station due to fog as a cold wave grips the city, as reported by ANI news agency.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several trains delayed at New Delhi railway station due to fog as coldwave grips the city.



(Visuals from New Delhi Railway station)

"While landings and take-offs are continuing at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant (low-visibility landing feature) may be affected. Passengers are advised to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information," said an advisory issued by airport authorities on Friday morning.

#WATCH | Visibility affected as a thick blanket of fog descended over Delhi.



Visuals from Dwarka Expressway.

Schools shut amid bad weather

The cold weather conditions and dense fog led to the schools being closed down for up to grade eight until further notice. Such steps are being taken across other affected regions, as the cold wave persists in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Bihar.

#WATCH | Visibility affected as a thick blanket of fog descended over Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Mercury drops in Bihar and Rajasthan

Temperatures have dipped drastically in Bihar, with Patna and other parts of the state where the minimum temperatures are predicted to remain between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius for next three to four days.

In response to this, the state government revised school timings, with all schools operating from 9 am to 4 pm until January 6.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has been affected by cold weather conditions, with Fatehpur in the Sikar district recording the lowest temperature in the past 24 hours at 3.6 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A dense layer of fog blankets Jaipur as cold wave grips the city.

Authorities issued advisories asking people to be cautious and refrain from outdoor activities during these extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)