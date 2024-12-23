New Delhi, India

The Indian national capital, New Delhi, on Monday (23 Dec), woke up to a chilly morning with drizzle, waving a signal to the beginning of frigid winter days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the coming five days for rain, dense fog, and a dip in temperatures. "The coming days will bring challenges for Delhi residents as dense fog and biting cold combine with deteriorating air quality," said an IMD official.

Key highlights:

> According to the latest update at 5:30 am IST (12:00 am GMT), the temperature fluttered at 8 degrees Celsius, and humidity stayed at 97 per cent with no wind activity recorded. Residents are advised to stay cautious during foggy conditions.

> Heavy fog persists across Delhi-NCR

> Cyclone conditions in the South Bay of Bengal, a western disturbance, and snowfall in the northern hills of India are the reasons for temperatures to fall.

> IMD has further advised people to keep themselves warm.

ANI shared visuals of some areas in Delhi showing the present winter conditions.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of fog engulfs the national capital as coldwave grips the city. Visuals from Tilak Marg. pic.twitter.com/cj69q3Ghkp — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2024 ×

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of fog engulfs the national capital as coldwave grips the city. Visuals from Motilal Nehru Marg. pic.twitter.com/WqBhHOhhxA — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2024 ×

AQI levels soar high

The national capital's air quality on Sunday (22 Dec) soared to a high of 409, 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) or 'severe' level, said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In some areas, AQI levels were recorded at 474, indicating dangerously high PM 2.5 levels.

AQI chart:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

With this, Delhi people are all prepped up for freezing winters and awful AQI days; life in the capital remains a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies)