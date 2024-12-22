New Delhi, India

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor" category at 388 on Sunday (Dec 22) with a thin layer of fog engulfing the national capital and reducing visibility amid the cold wave conditions. The city recorded a "severe" Air Quality Index (AQI) of 420 at 7 am, however, it fell back to the "very poor" category.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius at 7 am on Sunday (Dec 22). According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature for the day is expected around 24 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s deteriorating air quality

The air quality in the national capital has been constantly deteriorating over the last week as windspeed dropped.

Delhi recorded an average AQI of 370 on Saturday (Dec 21), falling in the “very poor” category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), while Thursday (Dec 19) and Friday (Dec 20) recorded air quality over 400 in the “severe” category.

On Sunday (Dec 22) morning, Delhi recorded AQI above 400 at various stations. An AQI of 427 was recorded at Anand Vihar, 441 at Jahangirpuri, 430 at Ashok Vihar, 432 at Bawana and 429 at Dwarka Sector 8. While IGI Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 372 and Okhla Phase 2 recorded 390.

Delhi imposes Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III measures if AQI records Above 400 which falls in the “severe” category. Residents have been advised to remain indoors, especially those falling into vulnerable categories and having respiratory conditions.

Delhi weather forecast

The weather department has predicted light rain or drizzle in the national capital on Monday (Dec 23) which may help in lowering the AQI levels in the city. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to record 22 degrees Celsius.

Dense and moderate fog is predicted in Delhi on Christmas Eve and the day of Christmas, with minimum temperatures hovering around 8 degrees Celsius on both days.

