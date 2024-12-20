Srinagar, India

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been battling severe cold wave conditions for the last many weeks with Srinagar recording the season's lowest temperature at minus 6.2 degrees. The severity of the cold wave across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has intensified further due to clear skies and no precipitation.

Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region have been continuously reeling under excruciating cold waves and the temperatures across the division are recorded below freezing point. South Kashmir remains one of the coldest areas in the Kashmir division.

The Larnoo area in South Kashmir recorded the temperature at minus 9.1 degrees. The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded the minimum temperature at minus 8.2 degrees while the Shopian district was the coldest in the valley at minus 10 degrees Celsius. The World-Famous Ski resort in North Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded the minimum temperature at minus 6 degrees and Sonamarg Tourist resort saw the night temperature dip to minus 9 degrees.

South Kashmir's Pulwama district recorded the minimum temperature at minus 9.5 degrees. Bandipora was at minus 7.3 and Baramulla was at minus 5.9 degrees.

Ladakh region has been battling the cold wave as well. The Leh town recorded the temperature at minus 11.8 degrees, while Kargil was at minus 13.8 degrees. The coldest place in North India was Zojila with temperatures dipping to minus 24 degrees.

The MeT Department of Kashmir Valley has attributed the weather condition to the La Nina effect which means cooler than average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific. This weather change mostly impacts the wind circulation patterns leading to more rains and snow.

The MeT department has predicted the winter period to prolong and be very harsh in terms of temperature, rains and snow. As we head towards the 'Chillai Kalan, which is the coldest period of 40 days starting December 21, the La Nina effect will multiply the impact of cold and precipitation in the valley.

The Met Department has predicted generally dry weather till December 21. There are chances of snow from 21 December, but the weather will again be dry from December 23 which means a further dip in the temperature.