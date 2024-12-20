New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kuwait on 21 and 22 December, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in over four decades.

Speaking about the visit during the special briefing on Prime Minister’s visit to Kuwait, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee said, "PM Modi will undertake a visit to Kuwait on 21st and 22nd December at the invitation of Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. This marks the first visit by an Indian PM to Kuwait in 43 years...There are excellent political relations between the two countries...India ranks among Kuwait's top trading partners with bilateral trade between the two countries at more than US$ 10 billion during the year 2023-24...Kuwait also remains a reliable energy partner for India."

Prime Minister Modi will be welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace. He is scheduled to hold meetings with Kuwait's Emir and Crown Prince, followed by delegation-level talks with the Kuwaiti Prime Minister. The Crown Prince will host a banquet in his honour.

"There has been a major transformation in India's ties with the Gulf region. The honourable PM has given special emphasis to strengthening and deepening relations with the Gulf countries," Chatterjee added.

MEA on India-China Special Representatives' Talks

The Ministry of External Affairs also addressed the India-China Special Representatives' Talks held on 18 December in Beijing.

"We have put out the details of issues discussed in our press release. The two sides have reaffirmed their commitment to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for the settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the political parameters and guiding principles agreed in 2005. The 2005 agreement is available on MEA website," the ministry stated.

