New Delhi, India

Indian capital Delhi was covered in dense fog, leading to reduced visibility across the city on Saturday (Dec 21). The temperature at Safdarjung dropped to 7.6 degrees Celsius, with Palam recording 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Commuters faced challenging conditions due to the fog and cold. Later in the day, the highest temperature is predicted to be 23 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave and fog warnings for Northern States

Cold wave conditions continued to impact northern states of Punjab and Haryana, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings for Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan through Tuesday (Dec 24).

Advertisment

Also read | Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police Crime Branch takes over case against Rahul Gandhi

Dense fog is expected in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the late night and early morning hours, lasting until Sunday (Dec 22).

Air quality in Delhi reaches hazardous levels

Advertisment

Delhi's air quality has worsened, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday (Dec 21) reaching a hazardous 398, falling in the "severe" category. Areas like Anand Vihar (AQI 414), Dwarka Sector 8 (AQI 413), and Rohini (AQI 425) reported some of the highest AQI readings. Lodhi Road and North Campus recorded AQI levels of 362 and 376, respectively. The dangerous air quality continues to pose health risks, especially for those with respiratory conditions.

Also read | FDA expands weight loss drug Zepbound approval to treat sleep apnea

Health advisory for residents

Due to the deteriorating air quality, health experts are advising residents—especially children and those with respiratory issues—to stay indoors as much as possible. People are encouraged to monitor the AQI and take necessary precautions to protect their health amid extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)