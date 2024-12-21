Washington DC, United States

The FDA has approved Eli Lilly’s obesity treatment, Zepbound, for the management of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in people with obesity. This marks the first time a medication has been approved to treat this condition.

The link between obesity and sleep apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea is a serious condition that disrupts breathing and sleep and is commonly associated with obesity. Many individuals experience improvements in their sleep apnea symptoms as they lose weight, suggesting that weight loss may play a key role in managing the disorder. The expanded approval of Zepbound, which aids in weight loss, is expected to help improve sleep apnea in affected individuals.

Currently, obstructive sleep apnea is only treated with a positive airway pressure (PAP) device, as there is no approved medication for the condition. Zepbound’s approval for use in sleep apnea means that insurance providers, including Medicare, are likely to cover its cost for individuals with both obesity and sleep apnea. This is a significant change, as many insurance plans do not reimburse treatments for obesity alone.

Targeting obesity-related sleep apnea

The new approval applies to adults with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea who also have obesity, a group estimated to number between 15 to 20 million people in the US.

Common signs of sleep apnea include loud snoring, breathing pauses during sleep, daytime drowsiness, forgetfulness and morning headaches. These symptoms can result in serious health problems if left untreated.

How Zepbound works in sleep apnea treatment

While the exact mechanism by which Zepbound improves sleep apnea symptoms remains unclear, it is believed that the weight loss associated with the drug may be the key factor.

Zepbound contains tirzepatide, which may also have other effects on the body. In clinical trials, participants using Zepbound lost an average of 20 per cent of their body weight, which likely contributed to improvements in their sleep apnea symptoms.

