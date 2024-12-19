Kampala, Uganda

An unusual illness known locally as 'Dinga Dinga,' meaning "shaking like dancing," has been reported in Uganda’s Bundibugyo district, primarily affecting women and girls. The condition is characterised by fever and uncontrollable body tremors, which limit body movements, according to local media.

What are some symptoms of 'Dinga Dinga'?

Symptoms of the illness include severe shaking, high fever, extreme weakness, and in some extreme cases, paralysis. So far, approximately 300 cases have been recorded, but no deaths have been reported.

Reports indicate that those affected find it difficult to walk due to the constant trembling. The exact cause of the illness remains unclear, but health officials are investigating the outbreak.

Dr. Kiyita Christopher, the District Health Officer for Bundibugyo, told local media that the illness has not been observed outside the Bundibugyo region. Samples have been sent to Uganda’s Ministry of Health for further analysis.

“There is no scientific evidence that herbal medicine can treat this disease,” Dr Christopher said as per the Daily Mail. “We are using specific treatments, and patients usually recover within a week. I urge locals to seek treatment from health facilities within the district,” he added.

The illness, which was first reported in early 2023, is being closely monitored by health laboratories. Dr Christopher told the public that it is generally treatable with antibiotics and that no fatalities have occurred so far.

Health officials have advised residents to maintain proper hygiene, avoid contact with infected individuals, and report new cases to health authorities to contain the spread of the disease.

The unusual symptoms of 'Dinga Dinga' have drawn comparisons to the historical “Dancing Plague” of 1518 in Strasbourg, France, where hundreds of people experienced uncontrollable dancing movements for days and some even died due to exhaustion. While there is no confirmed link between the two, the similarities in symptoms have sparked comparisons.

This outbreak follows a recent monkeypox crisis in Uganda and other East African countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the strain, also called mpox, a global public health emergency in August, citing international concern over outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring nations.

