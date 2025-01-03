India's Congress party announced Alka Lamba to run for the upcoming assembly polls against the Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji constituency.

Advertisment

Also read | SBI study finds extreme poverty reduced to minimal in India

Congress in a statement released on Friday (Jan 3) said "The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Alka Lamba as Congress candidate to contest the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from 51 - Kalkaji constituency."

The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Ms. @LambaAlka as Congress candidate to contest the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from 51 - Kalkaji constituency. pic.twitter.com/GcNwTjtwvG — Congress (@INCIndia) January 3, 2025

Advertisment

The party has not won any seat in Delhi polls in the last two assembly elections. The last time the Congress party was in power in Delhi was in 2013.

Alka Lamba is the All India Mahila Congress President and has contested against the former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as well.

Who is Lamba?

Advertisment

Alka Lamba quit the Congress party in 2014 and joined the AAP but in 2019, she quit AAP and rejoined Congress.

Lamba started her political career in 1995 as a student leader. She was elected as the president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) as an NSUI candidate.

Lamba's nomination came after Congress released a list of 26 candidates on December 25, 2024. The first list was out on December 21.

Also read | Family, in-laws of Delhi cafe owner who died by suicide, to be questioned by police

AAP vs Congress

Delhi Assembly elections are set to take place in February and AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in the national capital.

Both Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc but are contesting against each other in Delhi.

Earlier this week, the Congress party slammed the former Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his "Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana" for priests. The party claimed that it was an effort by Kejriwal to "varnish his tainted image".

(With inputs from agencies)