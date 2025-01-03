The Delhi Police is likely to call in the family member and in-laws of Puneet Khurana for questioning, news agency PTI reported citing sources on Friday (Jan 3). The Delhi-based cafe owner allegedly died by suicide over a dispute with his estranged wife.

Khurana recorded a 54-minute long video on his mobile phone before he hanged himself. The police officials are to visit his home to confirm the facts about the case with his family members and in-laws. They will also speak to his friends, according to news agency PTI.

“We are checking all the facts. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The teams will question his wife, in-laws and friends,” the source added.

In the video clips that quickly went viral on social media, Khurana said that he was suffering from depression. He also listed the reasons for his depression.

Khurana hanged himself in his Delhi’s Model Town home on Tuesday (Dec 31). His family had claimed that his wife, Manika Pahwa, and his in-laws were mentally harassing him. His family also alleged that his wife kept pressuring him to let go of his share in the bakery business they co-owned, which led him to take the drastic step.

The two co-owned the For God's Cake bakery and an eaterie called Woodbox Cafe, which was shut down some time ago. Khurana’s family claimed that he was “upset with his wife”.

According to Khurana’s sister, Manika and her family coerced his brother to commit suicide by saying “You can't do anything, die by suicide if you dare,” news agency ANI reported.

“Manika threatened to throw our parents out of the house,” she added.

Khurana’s mother has also claimed that he was silently suffering from the harassment by his wife and did not tell them for fear of upsetting them.

She also said that she thought the divorce would improve things for his son; however, that was not the case, as they kept fighting over the business.

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline. WION does not make any recommendations.