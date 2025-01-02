A 40-year-old Indian man who committed suicide on New Year's Eve (Dec 31) recorded a video before his death alleging mental torture and unreasonable demands by his wife Manika Pahwa. In the video, Khurana described how his divorce process (initiated by a mutual decision) turned into mental torture by his wife and in-laws. Khurana claimed in the video that multiple financial demands were imposed on him, including ₹10 lakh ($1 million), which he was not capable of fulfilling.

In the video, Khurana said, "I am about to commit suicide because I am extremely tortured by my in-laws and my wife. We have already filed for mutual divorce on certain terms and conditions. When it comes to mutual divorce, we have signed some conditions in court. We have to fulfil those conditions within 180 days. But my in-laws and my wife are pressurising me with a new set of conditions which are beyond my scope."

"They are asking for another ₹10 lakh ($1 million) which I can't pay. I cannot ask my parents as they already have paid enough," he added in the video.

Hours before this, a purported CCTV footage came showing Khurana and Pahwa sitting across each other and having a conversation in which Pahwa was accusing Khurana of ruining her life.

Khurana, who was found hanging in his room in Model Town's Kalyan Vihar area in Delhi, had a conversation with his wife on Monday (Dec 30) and recorded it. The couple was seen arguing over the co-owned cafe.

In the video, Pahwa was heard saying, "I will go to your locality and create a scene. They keep crying on the phone."

Earlier, another call recording had surfaced in which Pahwa was heard saying, "Tell me what have you asked for. I do not want to see your face. If you come in front of me, I will slap you. If the divorce is going on, will you remove me from the business? Then you will say, if you threaten me, I will commit suicide."

Khurana was heard saying in response, "All of this doesn't matter anymore. Just tell me what you want."

Khurana's family alleged that Pahwa made five demands to settle the divorce with him, including ₹70,000 per month and the lawyer's fee. Pahwa allegedly threatened to send him to jail if her demands were not fulfilled. Khurana's mother claimed that Pahwa used to torture her son who kept bearing everything in silence.

"The two shared the business, they had disputes over it. He would not say anything openly to us, thinking we would be upset. He kept swallowing his grief. My son was doing well, but she tortured him so much yesterday that he took this step," Khurana's mother said.

(With inputs from agenies)

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline. WION does not make any recommendations.